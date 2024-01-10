Spectrum Is Reporting Outages in the Casper Area

Spectrum Is Reporting Outages in the Casper Area

Casper and the surrounding areas (Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn, etc.), are all currently experiencing intermittent issues with internet, cable and other services provided by Spectrum.

Spectrum App users have received a message that states:

Spectrum Outage Reported

An intermittent outage is affecting your Spectrum services.  We're working quickly to restore your service.

Last updated 12:08 PM MT on January 10.

At this time, there is no addition information to know how long the outage will last and what, if anything, Spectrum will do to rectify the situation. In the past, they have offered to credit your account, if the outage last longer than four hours.

