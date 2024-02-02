Spectrum Is Reporting ‘Extended’ Services Outages in the Casper Area

Spectrum Is Reporting &#8216;Extended&#8217; Services Outages in the Casper Area

*UPDATE*

As of 5:14 pm, services have been restored.

*Original Story*

Casper and the surrounding areas (Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn, etc.), are currently experiencing intermittent issues with internet, cable and other services provided by Spectrum.

Spectrum App users have received a message that states:

Spectrum Outage Reported

An outage is interrupting services in your area. We're working quickly and expect to restore your service by 6:30 PM MT on February 2.

Last Updated 4:16 PM MT on February 2.

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media
At this time, there is no additional information.

In the past, Spectrum has offered to credit your account, if the outage last longer than four hours.

