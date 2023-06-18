No Internet: Spectrum Reporting Outage in Casper

Casper and the surrounding areas (Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn, etc.), are all currently experiencing issues with internet, cable and other services provided by Spectrum.

The official Spectrum website states:

An intermittent outage may be affecting your Spectrum Guide. To view your channel lineup, go to Guide Settings and use our Mini Guide. We're working quickly to restore your service. Last updated 7:30 PM MT on June 18.

Spectrum Outage Message DJ Nyke via Spectrum App loading...

At this time, there is no addition information to know how long the outage will last and what, if anything, Spectrum will do to rectify the situation. In the past, they have offered to credit your account, if the outage last longer than four hours.

