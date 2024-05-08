Casper Spectrum Customers: Service Outage Scheduled for Early Morning Thursday

Casper Spectrum Customers: Service Outage Scheduled for Early Morning Thursday

Local Spectrum customers can expect a scheduled outage on multiple services during the early Thursday morning hours (May 9th, 2024).

Spectrum customers may have received a text message or email that stated:

Service Maintenance Tonight

To provide you with the fastest internet speeds and highest quality service, we are performing maintenance in your area tonight.

Here's What You Can Expect:

  • During the overnight maintenance work, your service may be temporarily affected.
  • Access to 911 through Spectrum Voice will be unavailable during this maintenance window. Please be prepared with other options, such as a charged cell phone, in case of an emergency.
  • The maintenance will take place automatically, and no action is required on your part.
  • Full service will return when the maintenance is finished.

If you experience any connectivity issues after the maintenance is complete, please follow our troubleshooting steps.

The outage is scheduled to take place sometime between 12:00 am and 6:00 am.

Services that will be interrupted include:

  • Television (cable)
  • Internet
  • Voice (telephone)

No other information was given about duration of the outage.

Spectrum also suggested that you have a charged cell phone for emergencies.

