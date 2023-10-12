Service Maintenance Outage Scheduled for Casper Spectrum Customers

Local Spectrum customers can expect an outage on multiple serves this Friday (October 13th, 2023).

An email was sent to Casper Spectrum customers which stated:

Spectrum is planning service maintenance in your area. This upgrade will take place automatically, and there is no action required on your part. This maintenance is scheduled so we can continue to provide you quality service.

Spectrum Voice customers: Access to 911 will be briefly unavailable during this time window. Please ensure that you have other options such as a charged cell phone, available in an emergency.

Your services should return automatically once the maintenance is complete. If you have connectivity issues following this time window, try these simple troubleshooting solutions.