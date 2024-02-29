Spectrum Is Currently Reporting System Outages in Casper

Spectrum customers, specifically on the east side of Casper, may be currently experiencing service outages.

Some customers have received an email message that stated:

Our technicians are working on the problem. We estimate that your service will be restored by 01:00 PM.

We understand how this can be challenging. To help you stay connected, Spectrum TV ® customers can enjoy many programming options by downloading our Spectrum TV App. Spectrum Mobile customers can connect to Spectrum Access Points nationwide. Find one near you.

Spectrum App users may have received a sperate message that states:

Spectrum Outage Reported

An outage is interrupting services in your area.

We're working quickly and expect to restore your service by 1:30 PM MT on February 29.

Last Updated 11:10 AM MT on February 29.

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media
At this time, there is no additional information.

In the past, Spectrum has offered to credit your account for outages lasting longer than four hours.

Filed Under: Cable Outage, Cable TV, internet outage, outages, Spectrum, Telephone
Categories: Casper News
Comments
