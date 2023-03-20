Power Outage Affecting Over 11,000 Casper Residents

There is currently a power outage that is affecting Rocky Mountain Power customers on the east side of Casper, although the exact radius of the outage is unknown at this time.

According to the official Rocky Mountain Power website (as of 1:30 am on Monday, March 20th, 2023), the outage is affecting approximately 11,853 customers in the area.

Power is expected to be returned by 5:30 am.

A slightly more detailed message was posted to the official Rocky Mountain Power Facebook page that states:

We are aware of a power outage affecting 11,853 Wyoming customers in Casper. The cause is under investigation, and the estimated time of restoration is 5:30 am. For updates, please text OUT to 759677 or visit rockymountainpower.net/outage.

