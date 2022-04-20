Residents in the Casper area along with many other Wyoming communities are currently experiencing outages of Verizon cell service.

Many folks in the Casper area are reporting on social media that they are unable to make and receive calls on their cellular devices. According to istheservicedown.com, customers in Casper are reporting outages of cell service and wifi.

Throughout Wyoming reports are beginning pick up of outages in Cheyenne, Green River, and more.

There also appears to be major outages in Colorado affecting the Denver metro area in particular.

It is unclear at this time what is causing the outage and when service will be restored. This article will be updated when new information is learned.

