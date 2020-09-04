The Natrona County School District reported Friday morning that there are power outages at Kelly Walsh High School, Summit Elementary and Centennial Junior High.

The district is working to fix the outages as soon as possible, according to a news release from district spokeswoman Tanya Southerland.

School operations are occurring as usual.

The district will notify the public when it has more information.

Rocky Mountain Power also reported an outage at 5:32 a.m. in the Casper area affecting 53 customers.

The outage was caused by damaged equipment.

The company said it anticipates power to be restored by 10:30 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Power's website did not indicate if this outage is related to the ones at the schools.

