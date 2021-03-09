Rocky Mountain Power has restored electrical service to most of the 2,500 customers have lost power Tuesday evening, according to its website.

As of 9 p.m., about 69 customers remained without power.

Meanwhile, a blown transformer started a wildland fire in the area of Davis Road and Wyoming Highway 220, according to Natrona County Fire District spokesman Leighton Burgen.

The burning sage brush and grass threatened four structures, Burgen said.

Some residents were evacuated, but they were allowed to return to their homes.

Some residents affected by the fire were still wiithout power.

No structures were lost, and firefighters quickly contained the blaze, Burgen said.

A large pile of old fire wood and stumps were still on fire but they were surrounded by snow, he said.

Multiple agencies around Natrona County responded to the scene.

The fire district is still on the scene monitoring the fire.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Casper Landmarks THEN vs. NOW; History in Photographs