Casper band Red Butte is presenting its new album, "You Could be Good," at Blacktooth Brewing on November 12. Guest artists are Reckless Rooster, Scott Robinson and Amy Gieske.

Starting at 6 pm, Singer-Songwriter Scott Robinson from Story, Wyoming will open with original folk music after successfully launching the album on October 22, this according to a recent press release.

"Reminiscent of Depression-era song and the folk and blues revivals of the 60's, Red Butte plays original music and offers up their own brand of High- Country, Campfire Americana tunes that'll sometimes get you in the gut and sometimes get your toes tapping on the floor."

Red Butte is a band of three musicians based in Casper. Featuring Wyoming singer- songwriter finalists J.Allen Mitchell and Chris Weydeveld as well as “warschboard” player Dale Krasovetz, they play local and regional events with various guest musicians.

This event is free and open to all ages.

