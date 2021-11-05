Popular Denver Band Extra Gold In Casper, Here’s Need To Know Info

Some may not know, but Casper is a music hot spot. Bands from all over the country and region love to come here and play at one of the great local establishments. This weekend, Oil City Beer Company will be offering up some good old boot stomping, spin round the dance floor music with the band Extra Gold.

Extra Gold has been together since 2017 and has a an album out called "High and Lonesome" and one in the works. If you like that old time Honkytonk atmosphere where you can take your partner out on the dance floor and twirl and stomp, Extra Gold will be your jam.

If you've ever been to Denver to check out some bands, there is a good chance you've seen 'Extra Gold', they're heavy into playing music festivals and bars. Their style is more of a 70's & 80's Country, Folk, Rock mix. If you're a fan of "old country" Extra Gold are right up your alley. When listening to Extra Gold, I hear Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, John Denver, Bellamy Brothers, Dwight Yoakam or Ricky Van Shelton. You know the music I'm talking about, Fiddle, Pedal Steele, harmonica and organ are some of their key instruments. If you make it a habit of heading up on Casper Mountain to check out the exciting, adventurous, beer drinking music of Beartrap, you definitely want to check out this show.

This weekend you can see this cool eclectic band Extra Gold at Oil City Beer Company Saturday 11/6 for only $5.

