Famed designer Virgil Abloh has passed away at the age of 41.

Abloh, a major name in the fashion industry, was famous in hip-hop circles for his Off-White brand, working with Kanye West, landing the position of Men's Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton and being name-dropped by rappers on dozens of songs. He passed away this morning (Nov. 28), after succumbing to a rare form of cancer. His death was confirmed via a heartfelt statement released on his Instagram page:

"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues. For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture. Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations. We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life. Virgil Abloh

September 30, 1980 – November 28, 2021"

Abloh made a name for himself for being versed in both high-end and street fashion. After interning at Fendi in the late 2000s, where he met Kanye West. The rapper would take part in events at RSVP Gallery, the retail space Abloh and Don C launched in Chicago. Abloh also served as creative director for West's DONDA. He later worked at Louis Vuitton as the Artistic Director of the brand's men's collection before launching Pyrex Vision and later, his wildly popular Off-White brand.

Following Virgil's tragic passing, reports claim that the resale price of his Off-White and Air Jordan collaborations have predictably skyrocketed. The resell price of his Jordan 1 x Off-White Chicago colorway sneaker, initially retailed at $190, was going for about $5,300 prior to his death. However, after news emerged of Virgil losing his battle to a rare form of cancer, the sneaker is now even more valuable than before, currently going for $10,000.

Abloh did not just have an eye for fashion. He also worked closely with rappers on album cover designs including Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi and more.

Check out all the hip-hop album covers designed by the late Virgil Abloh below. R.I.P. to a visionary.