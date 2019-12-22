Walk Down Memory Lane With This Photo Of The Wonder Bar In 1983

The historic Wonder Bar was a Wyoming staple for good times good food and overall great memories made with friends and family.

The Wonder Bar was my family's place to be on almost any night of the week and we have yet to find a replacement place to go hang out throughout the week. Whether we've had a good week or bad the Wonder Bar was always there for us.

This photo was shared by our friends at the Western History Center on Facebook of the Wonder Bar in 1983 and I almost cried when I saw this photo. It brought back so many memories of my 21st birthday and all the great times that I had there.

I know that I'm not the only one in Casper who appreciates this photo and I know that upon seeing this you have at least one memory of the iconic Wonder Bar.