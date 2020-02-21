[Video] Kids Catch Major Air Off Sledding Hill on Mountain Side

Let's face it, sledding was once the peak of our childhoods. It's what we did during winter break and all throughout our weekends when we got massive amounts of snow.

Hell, I took my nephew up on the mountain a couple of years ago with the family and we went down a good-sized hill and I'll be honest it brought back some childhood memories for me.

This, would not be one of those 'good time' sledding adventures... Going off small jumps and stuff like that is a little easier than going off something that launches you 15 plus feet in the air.