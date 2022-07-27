Here Are Clever Wyomingite Camping Items Chosen By First Names
If you're a lover of camping and go as often as you can, there's a good chance you're like me and have a 'Camping' section of your garage.
I have it all organized so all I have to do is open the garage door, back the truck up and within a few minutes I'm on the road to a wooded destination to spend the next couple nights with a mistress, named Mother Nature.
I'll admit I'm not a take a sleeping bag and roll it out next to the campfire, type of guy. I'm also not a 'glamper', I fit right in the middle. I want a tent, cooler, sleeping bag, sleeping mat, coffee/coffee pot, food and a fire starter. It's taken years, but I finally have everything I need for an enjoyable time.
If you're new to the camping world, knowing what to take may be something you think a great deal about.
To help you out here are some key camping items found from REI to enhance your experience
- Tent
- Sleeping Bag
- Clothes
- Camp Chair
- Bug Spray
- Cooler
- Ice
- Food
- Flashlight/batteries
- Camping Pillow
- Firewood
- Hammer/Mallet
- Cooking Utensils (pans, spatula,
- Eating utensils (plates, forks, knives)
- Multi-tool
- Water
The obvious conclusion to your camping supply list is, what do you need to be comfortable and have a great time. My philosophy is always to be prepared for changing elements, the people you have with you and know that it may not be for you.
I thought it would be fun to ask what camping item you would take camping, just using your first name...I wasn't disappointed.