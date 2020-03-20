Gov. Mark Gordon has signed an executive order expediting the commercial transportation of COVID-19-related supplies to communities in Wyoming and throughout the country.

“It’s absolutely essential that we as a state are doing all we can to make sure these critical supplies aren’t delayed in transport to areas that need them,” Gordon said in a prepared statement.

“We need to get these items where they need to go as quickly as possible," Gordon said.

governor.wyo.gov

The executive order extends hours of service restrictions and waives size and permit fees if a commercial vehicle is transporting supplies to deal with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

It applies to drivers hauling essential emergency relief supplies to areas affected by the pandemic. The order is consistent with emergency management strategies to provide aid, comfort and security to a region.

Commercial vehicles still are required to get a permit if they are oversize and/or overweight, but the fee will be waived. All safety measures will continue to be followed for non-divisible and divisible loads.

Wyoming Department of Transportation Director K. Luke Reiner thanked Gordon in the prepared statement.

"This executive order will ensure communities within our state and across the nation stay operational and receive their much-needed supplies," Reiner said.

The executive order is in line with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s emergency declaration.

Commercial carriers can obtain information on these permits at the appropriate ports of entry listed on the Wyoming Highway Patrol's website.

View Executive Order (EO) 2020-3 here.