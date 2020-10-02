Watch a Bear Nearly Outrun a Car Near Colorado Springs

Most of us local Wyoming folks know that it's never a good idea to try and outrun a bear. A new video proves that point big time.

This video was shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife this week. It's video captured by a driver near Colorado Springs who tried to accelerate to get some distance away from a bear. Watch this big boy take off going even faster than the car at one point.

They shared details of who recorded the video and where also on Twitter.

This great video was captured by Danielle Miller as she drove on Goldfield Drive, near Big Johnson Reservoir, south of the Colorado Springs Airport.

Their point was to prove that it's never a good idea to try and outrun a bear. Backpacker shared an article about how fast a bear can really run. They said that while scientists believe that the top speed is 35 mph, they recognize a bear could run even faster than that. I think it's safe to say the bear in this video was easily eclipsing 45 miles per hour. Scary fast when you realize that the thing chasing you has big teeth and claws.