Watch a Beaver Expertly Navigate Wyoming’s Lunch Counter Rapids

I found a beaver who should be the envy of every aspiring Wyoming surfer. A new video share shows how this little guy expertly navigated across some of the most intense rapids in the state with ease.

If you're not familiar with the Lunch Counter, River Break classifies it as some of the most famous rapids on the Snake River near Alpine, Wyoming. That's why I was fascinated when I saw someone on Reddit share some incredible video of a beaver who crossed that part of the Snake River like it was nothing.

Surf's up, dude.

The US Forest Service notes this part of the Snake River is one of the most visited for those that want to see floaters attempting to go through these challenging rapids. Some brave souls do take their surf boards into this water, too.

That's well done, but I still prefer the beaver. He did it without equipment and didn't even break a sweat.

