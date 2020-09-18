Watch a Gorgeous Sunrise in Yellowstone’s West Thumb

Yellowstone National Park Service shared a delightful "Minute Out In It" video on their instagram this morning of a sunrise in the West Thumb of the Park.

The park's social media has really been enjoying the approach of fall, as they've been sharing plenty of autumn-themed professional photos of the park - and some with added 'fall color palettes'. Honestly, they're gorgeous, like this one of the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone (which is already, arguably, the best view in the entire park).

This "Minute" video, however, is the first I've seen YNP create and share and I really hope they keep coming. This was a fantastic way to start my day.

So thanks, Yellowstone, I already wish I was there and you've made it much worse now.

Watch a beautiful fall morning sunrise in Yellowstone's West Thumb below, featuring hot springs, swimming ducks, bugling elk, and the stunning colors of a morning in Wyoming's greatest national park.