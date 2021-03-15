Watch a Mesmerizing Video of Northern Lights Over Devil’s Tower

The Northern Lights aren't visible over Wyoming very often. This moment was that exception. A photographer captured an absolutely mesmerizing video of this phenomenon and virtually no one has seen it...until now.

I noticed there were reports recently about the Northern Lights being visible over Montana, but I couldn't find that they had been visible in our skies. That led me on a search where I have to admit I kind of accidentally found this. Photographer Tom Warner captured this video all the way back in 2015 and he didn't share it to YouTube until 2018. Last time I checked, Tom only had a handful of subscribers and this video has barely been seen by anyone. Let's change that now.

The Northern Lights are one of the more unpredictable events in nature. The Northern Lights Centre explains what causes them to happen in the first place:

The Northern Lights are actually the result of collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth's atmosphere with charged particles released from the sun's atmosphere. Variations in color are due to the type of gas particles that are colliding. The most common auroral color, a pale yellowish-green, is produced by oxygen molecules located about 60 miles above the earth.

It's not common, but we do occasionally get to see this sky display. You have to do some digging, but they've been visible as far south as Cheyenne. The easiest way to check and see the likelihood of northern lights over Wyoming is to bookmark the Space Weather Prediction Center website which provides constant updates on when and where they'll be visible next. Hard to beat locations like the Devil's Tower as a backdrop.

