Watch An Epic Colorado Snowstorm Lightsaber Fight

It's time for today's #onlyinColorado moment.

This weekend, Colorado faced snowstorms in some parts of the state and freezing temperatures in others (like Fort Collins). What do you do when you're stuck inside, bored, and need to get out and about?

Have a lightsaber fight, of course.

In a video that has now gone viral in only a few short days, Anghelie Elizabeth records two individuals who she can see from her balcony having a lightsaber fight that honestly looks like it's straight out of The Rise of Skywalker. Check out the video for yourself right here:

If you don't know anything about Star Wars, I'll give you a little insight into what these lightsaber colors mean, courtesy of ScreenRant.com: We've got someone wielding the blue saber, meaning he's a Jedi guardian or someone defending the Order, and the yellow saber is that of a Jedi Sentinel. OR, those were the only colors available on eBay. Could go either way.

In 30 degree weather, you could stay inside, light the fireplace and enjoy a cozy movie...or you could defend the Jedi Order and try to bring some peace to the galaxy. Personally, I like option number two.

May the force be with you.

