Woman Using Outhouse Attacked by Bear — From Below

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska woman had the scare of a lifetime last weekend when using an outhouse in the backcountry.

She was attacked by a bear, from below. Shannon Stevens tells The Associated Press that she sat down on the toilet and felt something bite her.

She jumped up and screamed.

Her brother ran out of their yurt with a headlamp, opened the lid and saw a bear's face staring right back at him.

They hightailed it back to the yurt, where Shannon's wound was dressed. it was determined not to be serious.

Officials suspect it was a black bear, and it had moved off by the next day.