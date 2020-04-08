WATCH: Backwards Distilling Company Parodies ‘Tiger King’ For New Cocktail Tutorial

The #1 show on Netflix right now is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, along with it's star, jailed zoo keeper, Joe Exotic.

Backwards Distilling Company shared a hilarious new video today (April 8th, 2020), that has a look-a-like Joe Exotic teaching the masses how to make a cocktail called the "Behemoth of Holy Writ".

The official Backwards Distilling Facebook Page posted the video along with a message that read:

We did it...we booked the Tiger King for a cocktail tutorial!! He’s not very classy, but the drink he’s making is. Cheers, kitty kitty! Venmo bartender tips to username @backwardstips or PayPal mallory@backwardsdistilling.com.

Just in case you didn't catch all the ingredients needed to make "Behemoth of Holy Writ", they are:

3 dashes orange bitters.

0.5 oz white grape juice.

1 oz Ringleader Vodka.

2 oz Contortionist Gin.

Lemon peel garnish.

There you go, all you cool cats and kittens. Now you can get your home bartender on!

