Watch Cowboys and Their Horses Cheer Up Elderly Residents

It's a challenging time we live in for elderly residents who are not allowed to have visitors due to quarantine and social distancing. Some cowboys and their horses came to the rescue recently with an effort to cheer them up.

Check out what these cowboys and their horses did outside of an assisted living center.

According to the description on Facebook, this happened at an assisted living center in Indiana. The cowboys brought their horses to the windows of the residents to give them some safe entertainment.

Time and time again we're seeing people rise to the occasion to extend kindness in times of crisis. Personally, I can't get enough of it.

