WATCH: Epic Bear Lightsaber Battle

I saw it on the internet, so it must be true.

RIGHT?

Believe it or not, the internet is full of videos of bear lightsaber fighting.

I thought their claws would be enough.

But just like humans are always coming up with new technology for the battlefield, so are bears.

Let's begin with these two big fellows somewhere in Montana.

Oh, and there is a chipmunk in this video with a tiny light saber too. I mean, sure, why not?

This next bear is holding a lightsaber for the first time.

He really sucks at it too.

But all padawans have to start someplace I guess.

Problem is, he can't even figure out how to pick the dang thing up.

Where is that little chipmunk master when you need him?

This guy is going to get himself hurt.

From a youngling to Jedi Masters.

We now take you to Canada where these two polar bears are going at it, hardcore.

These guys put some real muscle behind their lightsaber techniques.

Their style would be very different than the little chipmunk who has a tiny sword and can't put much muscle behind it. But the chipmunk master makes up for his muscle with speed.

Most of these brutal conflicts happen out where humans will never witness them.

We are lucky to have this rare video.

Since I was pointing out those chipmunk Jedi masters, let's have a look at a very rare moment caught on video.

It's an all-out battle for territory with these two little guys as they fight to the death.

Not sure what the conflicts are here.

Probably over a lady.

A lot of times these battles in nature are over some chick - or chipmunk, or something.

