WATCH: Every Wyoming Rancher Has Had A Mad Mama Cow Do This

If you have ever tagged calves you have had the experience of being threatened by a mad mama cow.

It all usually starts out simply enough, one particular cow seems to have a bit of an edge to her "Moooo!"

Then you notice that she is physically putting herself between you and her calf, maybe even seeming to look you up and down and sizing you up.

Next up is the hoof pawing and aggressive steps forward...

For most of us, that means it's time to call in reinforcements.

In this video, a fool hardy brave rancher felt that his soft murmurings and assuring statements would allow him to safely approach this mama cow.

Take a look at what happens.

I know it's not nice to laugh at someone else's pain, but come on, he HAD to of seen that coming right?

I'm pretty sure that mad mama cow left a mark or 12 that helped to prove to this rancher that he better think twice before coming for her calf.

