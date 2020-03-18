WATCH: High Profile Rappers Hanging Out With Kanye West In Wyoming

Kanye West was recently spotted on his Wyoming property with a squad of who's who in the Hip Hop world. A video was posted on March 12th, 2020, which includes Ye, CyHi The Prynce, Griselda and legendary producer and member of Mobb Deep, Havok.

The video was posted by Instagram account, photosofkanye, which includes the caption:

Kanye in Wyoming yesterday (3.11.20) Griselda and Cyhi the Prynce are also there, they’re working on Cyhi’s new album.

At this time, it is unclear if any of the artists are still in the Cowboy State.