WATCH: ‘I Am Proud.’ Demi Lovato Comes Out As Nonbinary

Singer Demi Lovato revealed on Wednesday they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns.

Lovato told fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.”

The singer said they picked the gender-neutral pronouns “them” and “they” as “this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.”

They added, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”