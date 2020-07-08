WATCH: Insane Puzzle Video Leaves The Internet Bewildered

Have you seen this video? It is mind-boggling to say the least.

A Twitter page that posts short, funny, amazing and downright interesting videos, CCTV IDIOTS, recently shared a baffling brainteaser puzzle video. The 45-second clip (below), shows a rectangular shaped puzzle with 6 pieces that fits into a frame. The video then proceeds to add a 7th piece, but the puzzle still fits inside the same frame!

I haven't been able to figure out how this is possible. Is it math, like geometry? Is it magic? Is it trick filming? I scoured the comment section looking for a definitive answer to no avail. However, I did find another video that proved that it wasn't some video editing technique (although it still didn't explain exactly how it was done).

KhalidKhan_17's video shows in depth how it was done, but honestly, it just baffled me more. It shows the puzzle still fitting in the frame with 5, 6 and 7 pieces. From what I can tell, he's a magician, which mostly likely means it's either some sort of optical illusions or there really is a some form of mathematical reasoning. Then again, it could just be magician trickery.

If anyone knows the answer, please share! My brain hurts.