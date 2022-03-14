Celebrate PI Day By Eating One Of Wyoming’s 11 Favorite Pies

March 14th is a special day for math lovers because it represents the mathematical constant pi and gives us all a special day to eat your favorite pie.

You may recall in school that pi is the ratio to a circle's circumference to it's diameter. The constant is in many formulas in all areas of math and physics and has been used as far back as ancient Egyptians using it to build the great pyramids. The origins of pie has actually been traced back to the same time period.

Even though π has been used for thousands of years, pi day has only been celebrated since 1988, fruit pie's have been celebrated since the 1500's. England actually takes the credit when it was first documented that Queen Elizabeth I was served cherry pie.

According to whatscookingamerica.net :

The first pies, called “coffins” or “coffyns” (the word actually meant a basket or box) were savory meat pies with the crusts or pastry being tall, straight-sided with sealed-on floors and lids. Open-crust pastry (not tops or lids) were known as “traps.” These

During the American Revolution is when early American settlers started calling the 'coffins' crust. Over the years the pie has become more of a tradition and part of our culture here in the United States, so much so that the phrase "as American as apple pie" is commonly used.

Both Pi and Pie have impacted life in the world for thousands and thousands of years. It's crazy to think that Pi is actually used to slicing the perfect pie. From ABC news it was actually explained.

"You take pi, which is 3.14, and multiply it by your pie's diameter," Cook said, noting that most pies are 8 inches in diameter. "Then you divide the number by the number of slices that you'd like. A pie usually serves 8 people so the perfect slice of pie is conveniently 3.14."

Does your favorite pies match up to the favorite pies of other Wyomingites?

