Wyoming Is Split In The Great Mayo Or Miracle Whip Debate

In the 80's the big debate was Coke or Pepsi, in 2022 the debate is Mayo or Miracle Whip. There isn't a clear winner in either of those battles.

Wyoming is split right down the middle when it comes to which creamy condiment is best. After reviewing the results, there were just as many people that use both than we ever thought there would be.

When the participants in the survey clearly liked one better than the other, they were definitely passion about it and didn't like the other at all.

Mayonnaise has been around quite a bit longer than Miracle Whip. Mayo was mentioned in French cook books as early as the 1700's and Miracle Whip was introduced to the world at the World's Fair in Chicago in 1933.

When survey participants gave their reasoning behind why they chose one of the other there were a couple that stood out.

Healthier

Because that's what I grew up on

It's too sweet

It's too greasy

Depends on the sandwich

Have both

You may think Miracle Whip is the healthier choice because of lower fat and calorie content, but according to Health Line Mayonnaise is likely the healthier choice because of the healthy oils used and not high fructose corn syrup.

Most people that answered are definitely passionate about their choice. What really surprised us was the number of people that use both and have specific uses for both of the products. Whether it's a certain sandwich, salad or salad dressing, there were some detailed answers.

Mayonnaise or Miracle Whip, Wyoming Has Opinons

