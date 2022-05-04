How Often You Wash Your Coffee Mug Is A Great Debate In Wyoming

I recently got home from a trip and forgot that I ran out of coffee before I left and didn't mess with going to the store. So I started my day without coffee, and it sucked. When you don't have something you normally do, you focus on that particular item.

So obviously Coffee was the topic of discussion around the office, when I asked the question 'how often do you wash your coffee mug'? You would've thought I took a stick and hit a hornets nest.

Some around the office agreed with me and never wash their cup, others gagged at the thought of not washing it after every use.

Since we have such a small sample group, I took the same question to our Facebook family to get to the bottom of it. The question triggered some respondents, others said that it was absurd that I even asked the question and those that agreed with me on NOT washing were pretty straight forward.

Do Wyomingites Actually Wash Their Coffee Mugs?

Being a fan of research, I jumped into action to find out who was right. In my research journey, I found information and a video from the ultimate destination for food lovers 'Mashed'.

Through my intense HOURS of searching (ok, maybe a quick google search and watching the nearly 3 1/2 minute video), I found that both sides are really right. Well, kind of.

The Germ Theory

The video highlights an article by the Wall Street Journal that spoke with Baylor College of Infectious Disease Expert Jeffery Stark, what was going on in that dirty coffee mug? His answer was pretty simple...there's not much happening.

He says that if you leave your mug in your own personal space, there will be germs in it...but they're yours and don't really cause a threat to you. So it's fine not washing your mug, as long as you're not sharing it with anyone else.

University of Arizona professor of environmental microbiology Charles Gerba published a study that had some pretty nasty findings about office spaces.

The real problem is when you leave the cup in a common area, like the kitchen, where others may touch it. Over 90% of mugs in an office kitchen are covered in nasty germs. Using the nasty communal sponges are more than likely the issue.

Gerba told Men's Health that the nastiest bacteria he found on mugs was from those nasty sponges. Instead of cleaning your mug, the sponges are actually spreading the nasty.

How You Drink Your Coffee Theory

The experts say that if you drink your coffee black (without any additives) that it's fine & dandy that you don't wash your coffee mug. It's when you add cream and/or sugar or syrups to your coffee that causes concern.

If you don't wash your mug after putting additives, it could start growing mold after a period of time. So, it's best to wash it on a daily basis.

Check out the video and all the facts.

