WATCH: Josh Allen Comforts Teammates After Sunday’s Loss

ESPN via Facebook (via ScottSwenson4/Twitter)

After a soul-crushing lose to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2021 AFC Championship on Sunday (January 24th, 2021), quarterback Josh Allen displayed awesome leadership to his fellow teammates.

ESPN posted a video yesterday (January 25th, 2021), to their official Facebook page showing Allen hugging each of his teammates, along with a caption that read:

Josh Allen went out of his way to comfort his teammates after the Buffalo Bills' loss on Sunday.
Leadership 👏

Allen has been a long time Cowboy State favorite. The University of Wyoming graduate had an excellent NFL season, despite Sunday's loss. He threw for a total of 4544 yards and had a completion percentage of 69.23%.

Allen's team, the Buffalo Bills, have had a long-standing rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo currently leads the all time series at 26–22–1.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

15 Things Every 90s Kid in Casper Totally Remembers Doing

Filed Under: Buffalo Bills, espn, Football, Josh Allen, nfl
Categories: Sports, Videos, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top