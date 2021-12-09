WATCH: My Country 95.5 Presents “A Wyoming Christmas Connection”

Get our free mobile app

Watching Hallmark Christmas movies has become a tradition for millions of people across the United States.

Honestly, it has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon over the last few years.

People loudly and proudly proclaim their love for these cheesy and 100% predictable hour and 20 minute long movies.

Claiming that the simple plot lines, reoccurring actors and actresses, and always guaranteed happy ending is the soothing balm to their souls that they need in this high-stress season.

I myself am one of those Hallmark Christmas Movie devotees...and slowly but surely I am converting my five children.

During the month of December, you can often find us curled up under a blanket drinking hot cocoa and blissfully enjoying the sassy best friend coming up with a plan to bring two star-crossed lovers together again...just in time for Christmas.

My morning co-host Drew and I noticed that there was a serve underrepresentation of Wyoming in Hallmark Christmas Movies...so as a joke we made a Hallmark Christmas Movie Generator but gave it a Wyoming Twist (you can find it at the end of this post).

One of our listeners challenged us to use it to make a movie...and since Drew and I are NOT ones to back down from a challenge we decided to give it a try.

So what are your thoughts?

Drew and I thought the Rabid Jackalope attack was a very Wyoming plot twist.

And we sure were happy that in the end the Lonely Widowed Rancher and the Up and Coming Country Music Artist found a way to get past their anger and fall in love.

Want to make your own Wyoming Hallmark Christmas Movie?

Here's our generator...

Hallmark Christmas Movie Generator: Wyoming Style Who doesn't love to make their own Hallmark Christmas Movie?! Just for fun, we created a Hallmark Movie Generator that's 100% Wyoming.