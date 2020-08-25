Watch New Video of Bear 747, Probably the Fattest Bear Ever

I've seen a lot of bears, but none as large as Bear 747. There's new video that shows he's still probably the fattest bear ever.

Bear 747 gained fame a few years ago when Mike Fitz captured video of him waddling out of a nearby stream and giving himself a back scratch against a very nervous tree.

Explore.org is apparently celebrating Fat Bear Week and shared an updated look at Bear 747 who is having a struggle getting up a hill. I know the feeling.

Bear 747's home is near Brook Falls which has a famous streaming web cam showing bears fishing for salmon. Watch how he chased off almost a complete stream full of bears.

Mashable documented how Bear 747 is now having difficulty walking. Will Bear 747 win Fat Bear Week? If he spends much more time near Brooks Falls eating salmon, I wouldn't bet against him.