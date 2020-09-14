Watch Stupid Bikers Harass Bison in Yellowstone National Park

This is one of the most outrageous things I've ever witnessed. A brand new video share shows a group of motorcyclists harassing a bison herd in Yellowstone National Park.

According to the person that shared the video, this happened on September 11, 2020.

I saw this shared by WFMZ and Distinctly Montana, but can't find any reports that these riders were arrested and ticketed for this horrific behavior.

If you look at the rules and regulations in Yellowstone, you'll see these riders violated just about every one of them.

Willfully remaining near or approaching wildlife, including nesting birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal.

Traveling off boardwalks or designated trails in hydrothermal areas.

Traveling off-road by vehicle or bicycle.

Most bikers I know are very respectful people and would never even think of such a terrible action like these people did. Whoever they are, let's find them and throw the book at them.