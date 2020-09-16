Driver Shares Video of Yellowstone Wolf Pack Blocking Roadway

Yellowstone National Park is an amazing place during the daytime, but it can be even more compelling at night. One driver was traveling through the park when he encountered an entire wolf pack blocking the roadway.

Daryl Mckay shared this incredible video of what he saw the night of September 11, 2020 in the park.

For reference, Gibbons Falls is in this part of Yellowstone.

Google Maps Satellite View

For what it's worth, the Gibbons Falls area is a must-see during the daytime too even without wolves. My wife captured this pic a few years ago when we stopped their during our time in Yellowstone.

Angie Holliday