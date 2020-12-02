Ryan Reynolds Shares Comedic New ‘Match Made In Hell’ Dating Video

This year has quite literally been one for the history books. Between everything that is still going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, Kobe Bryant's tragic helicopter crash with his teenage daughter, murder hornets and a myriad of other horrific events that have plagued us thus far, sometimes you just need some comic relief.

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to save the day. Earlier today (December 2nd, 2020), he posted a short, minute and half video to his personal YouTube account titled: "Match Made In Hell".

The hilarious video plays out like a Match.com commercial, were Satan meets up with the female embodiment of the year 2020. Without giving too much away, both characters say they're from Hell (fitting) and shows them hanging out together causing havoc with their happiness.

The video is definitely funny, but it would make sense, as it breaks down everything from the coronavirus to toilet paper shortages.

It's one of the funniest things you'll probably see today and only the actor that portrays the "Merc with a Mouth", Deadpool himself, could bring to us.

Here's to hoping this demonic union ends swiftly.