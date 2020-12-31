There’s Only One New Year’s Resolution That Matters For 2021

As the nightmare year that is 2020 comes to a close, most of us have already written or planned out our 2021 new year's resolutions. Whether you plan to exercise more, quit smoking or lose weight, there's one resolution that should be at the top of that list and that is to be more kind to our fellow man.

2020 has been filled with tragedy. We've lost so many of our celebrities and a lot of us have lost friends and family members to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's a good reminder to let our loved ones know how much we care about them while we still have the chance.

Being kind doesn't take much. It's free and all it requires is a little effort. A smile goes a long way. Even with a face mask on, you can still tell when someone is smiling and you can hear it in their voices when they speak to you.

I implore each and every person in Casper, as well as throughout the Cowboy State, to make a conscious effort to be more kind in 2021. Hold the door open for someone walking into a store, compliment a coworker on a good job they're doing and/or help a friend in need. A lot of times, it's the little things that count the most.

Also, remember to be happy. While the pandemic has hurt a lot of us financially, remember there are always those with less. Some may have more, but concentrate on the positive things happening within your own life. Together, we can make sure 2021 is the best year yet!