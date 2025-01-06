Wyoming Isn’t the Best at Keeping New Year’s Resolutions, but Not the Worst Either

Every single person on the planet knows how easy it is to make a New Year's resolution. The hard part has always been keeping them.

That we're into the first full week of 2025, personal finance website, WalletHub, has released their annual list of the "Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions" (2025 edition).

Let's begin with the top five:

Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Scottsdale, Arizona Austin, Texas Atlanta, Georgia

I'll be honest, those cities actually shocked me, until I read how WalletHub factored in the metrics.

WalletHub stated:

To determine where Americans are most likely to stick to their goals for 2025, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 57 metrics that speak to their conduciveness to self-improvement. The metrics range from exercise opportunities to income growth to the employment outlook.

So how did Wyoming Rank?

Out of the 180 ranked cities, only two Cowboy State towns made the list: Casper and Cheyenne. Casper's overall ranking was 131st, while our state capital faired slightly better, coming in at the 105th spot.

Get our free mobile app

Here are some of the key metrics for Cheyenne:

Health Resolutions Rank - 160th

Financial Resolutions Rank - 38th

School & Work Resolutions Rank - 48th

Bad-Habit Resolutions Rank - 41st

Relationship Resolutions Rank - 139th

Here are those same key metrics for Casper:

Health Resolutions Rank - 167th

Financial Resolutions Rank - 42nd

School & Work Resolutions Rank - 101st

Bad-Habit Resolutions Rank - 97th

Relationship Resolutions Rank - 125th

As you can clearly see, Wyomingites have their work cut out for them when it comes to keeping those New Year's resolutions, but all in all, things could always be worse.

The 22 Top Game Fish Of Wyoming