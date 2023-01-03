Two Wyoming Towns Ranked on ‘Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions’

We're only a few days into 2023 and a lot of Wyoming residents are keeping with their New Year's resolutions. Of course, it's actually pretty easy to make resolutions. The hard part is sticking to them.

Whether your goal is to exercise more, stop smoking, eating healthier, and/or saving more money, a couple of Wyoming cities rank higher at keeping those resolutions than a vast majority of the country.

According to a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, both Cheyenne and Casper landed on the "2023’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions".

Cheyenne ranked 72nd in the entire country while Casper was a bit further down the list, landing at the 143rd spot overall.

WalletHub stated:

If you live in a neighborhood with no sidewalks or fitness centers nearby, for example, you may not feel as encouraged to exercise. The same goes if most of your restaurant options are limited to fast food - you may be less likely to eat healthy. These might sound like excuses to the boldest resolvers, but they genuinely can get in the way of self-improvement. That’s especially true if your motivation is low to begin with. Keeping New Year’s resolutions is always tough, but more than 4 in 10 people think they will be even harder to stick to in 2023 than in 2022, according to a recent WalletHub survey. One part of successfully keeping your resolutions is to pick a good one, and 1 in 3 Americans plan to make finance-themed resolutions this year. As we set our goals for 2023, some of the biggest financial resolutions you might want to consider include paying off some of your credit card debt, adding to your emergency fund and paying bills immediately after getting a paycheck.

Here's to hoping that no matter what your personal New Year's resolutions are, that you are able to make each and everyone a reality.

