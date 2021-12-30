It's that time of year, time to make some New Year's Resolutions.

But, many people find that rather than motivating them, New Year's Resolutions instead put undue pressure on them or lead to feelings of failure.

For several years Drew has done a goal list that coincides with the year.

For example, in 2018 he set 18 goals.

They are things he'd like to add to his life, little tweaks he'd like to make, and goals for things he'd like to achieve.

And this year, Prairie Wife decided to join him.

Below are 22 Goals that they set for the year 2022.

Each month they will follow up here and on-air to let you know their successes and failures as they strive to cross off all 22 items on their list.

Drew And Prairie Wife's 22 for 2022 Goal List Here are 22 Goals that Drew and Prairie Wife came up with for 2022. They each picked 11 things they'd like to do in the next year. Monthly updates will follow...because we all want to see how they do!

Have you set some goals for 2022?

Let us know what they are in the My Country 95.5 Mobile App

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.