2020 Casper Comic Con Will Be Held Outside At The Casper Events Center

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Casper Comic Con will be held outside on the grounds of the Casper Events Center.

Four sessions will be held to allow more attendees to attend while maintaining the total outdoor permitted capacity at the time (which is 250 people or less). The Casper Events Center will be taking additional steps to ensure safety and social distancing guidelines.

Saturday, July 25th, 2020, will have three sessions, including two 4-hour sessions during the day, along with the adult cosplay contest and entertainment session to be held on that evening.

Sunday, June 26th, 2020, will be one session with the child’s cosplay contest to begin at 3:00 pm. A very limited number of full weekend passes will be sold and session tickets must be purchased for each separate session.

Tickets prices and more details to be announced in the coming weeks. Updated event information, hours, vendors and more, will be posted on www.CasperEventsCenter.com and the official Casper Events Center Facebook page.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 29th, 2020.

Vendor space is still available. Contact Clint at (913) 961-4347 or email caspercon@yahoo.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please call (307) 235-8443. Like the Casper Comic Con page & event on Facebook for info about the event.