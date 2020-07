Thanks to some clever editing by Screen Junkies, ‘Looper’ is now a remake of a 1994 Disney movie with the same stars. They spliced together footage from Bruce Willis movie ‘The Kid’ and JGL’s ‘Angels in the Outfield‘ to make a movie with a plot not unlike that of ‘Looper.’ Except without all the killing and assassins and stuff. Other than that though, pretty much the same.