WATCH: The Big Boy Steam Engine Is Traveling Across Western US

Cheyenne's Big Boy Steam Engine underwent a 2-year renovation in preparation for the 150th anniversary of the Golden Spike.

During the renovations, we shared a video of the whistle blowing for the first time in 60 years.

Following its full restoration, Big Boy has been traveling across the United States and left the depot in Cheyenne, Wyoming on August 5 to travel through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming.

Here is some footage from a few days ago as the Steam Engine traveled through Nebraska.

The Big Boy will be on display on Monday, Sept. 6 in Denver, Colorado.

After the Denver stop on Labor Day weekend, the Big Boy and its crew will return to Cheyenne.

If you missed when Big Boy was traveling through Wyoming I came across this footage that was taken last Summer and shared earlier this year.

How cool is that?

You can follow Big Boy virtually by following this link

