Watch the Most Romantic Bear Ever Who Has Flowers for You

Not all bears are terrifying predators. As a matter of fact, there's a new video showing a very romantic bear who cares so much he has a bouquet of flowers for you.

This fun bear video actually has a very sweet but sad story associated with it. First, let's watch "Gruff" in action.

According to the video description, Gruff is an orphan bear who's mother was poached when he was very young so he was saved from the wild by Discovery Wildlife Park in Alberta, Canada. Gruff is such a sweetheart he helps the park with their bear safety presentation.

Note to potential Wyoming tourons: This is NOT how bears normally behave. If you expect a wild grizzly to present you with flowers, you're on your own.