Watch This Guy Remove Ice From His House and Cause a Power Outage

Ice removal from your house seems like a pretty easy concept to grasp and it seems to be pretty simple unless you're this guy.

Now I've done some ice removal in my years of growing up in Wyoming and I can honestly say that I've never broken out windows, tore off siding, and I for sure have not ruined someone's power to their entire house.

I do feel this guy's pain though. I mean he was just trying to do something helpful but I think he was probably better off leaving the darn ice alone because I'm sure it cost him an arm and a leg to fix this problem.

So next time you decide to do something similar, always remember to check your surroundings and find a better way to remove the ice than using a hammer...