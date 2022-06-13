WATCH: Yellowstone River Swallows Housing For National Park Employees

According to a press release by the Yellowstone National Park, all entrances to Yellowstone are temporarily closed due to substantial flooding, rockslides, and mudslides on various roadways from recent unprecedented rainfall and flooding.

In the video below, you will see a a large house designated to Gardiner, MT National Park fall into the Yellowstone River due to severe flooding.

Cameron Sholly, the superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, said in a statement in response to the flooding:

"Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation," Sholly said. "Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides, and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas. Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners. We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time. I appreciate the efforts of the Yellowstone team and partners to safely evacuate areas of the park and of our gateway community partners who are helping us through this major event. We appreciate the support offered by the Department of Interior, National Park Service, and the Montana and Wyoming governors."

Below is a video of the Tom Miner Bridge collapsing due to flooding, posted to Facebook at 8:22 a.m.

NBC Montana also shared this incredible video from above the north entrance at Yellowstone.

The Billings Gazette also shared video of flooding in Red Lodge, Montana.

