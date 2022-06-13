WATCH: The Beauty of ‘Old Faithful’ Erupting Multiple Times

If you've never had the opportunity to see Old Faithful erupt live and in person, I would highly recommend experiencing it.

If you are interested in seeing it in person, you can almost set your watch by its reliability. According to the Old Faithful's official Wikipedia entry:

It is a highly predictable geothermal feature and has erupted every 44 minutes to two hours since 2000.

The video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, recent posted short, near 4-minute footage of the famous geyser erupting multiple times on Monday, May 30th, 2022. Along with the breathtaking video, they included a caption that read:

Filmed from the balcony 2nd floor at the Old Faithful Inn.

It was definitely a nice change of pace to see this entire particular group of tourist being 100% respectful. Not one person in the video was caught doing something they should not have (which believe it or not, is very rare in the nation's first national park).

The video may be the closest the masses will get to see Old Faithful or any of Yellowstone National Park, for at least the next few days. The National Park Service announced early today (Monday, June 13th, 2022), that due to the recent record flooding events, mudslides and rockslides, Yellowstone will be closed on June 14th and 15th (at minimum), with more information on when the park will reopen to be provided as it becomes available.

